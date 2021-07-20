Sandler Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,000. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Steel Dynamics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on STLD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

