Sandler Capital Management Makes New $12.57 Million Investment in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 441,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,000. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.15% of CAE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CAE by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.15, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.