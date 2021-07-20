Sandler Capital Management Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 44,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue raised its position in IQVIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.84.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $241.69 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $254.05. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

