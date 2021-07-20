Sandler Capital Management Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $555.09 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $414.60 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $510.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

