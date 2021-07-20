Sandler Capital Management Sells 5,650 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Sandler Capital Management trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $10,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $211,897,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after buying an additional 243,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after buying an additional 228,916 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,185,000 after buying an additional 219,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech stock opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.05 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.