Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Sold by V3 Capital Management L.P.

V3 Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,794 shares during the period. Saul Centers accounts for approximately 1.0% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. V3 Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,190,000 after buying an additional 100,815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,397,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,048,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,650. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $47.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

