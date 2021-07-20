Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 376,358 Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 376,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth about $2,587,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 258.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 194,142 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 98.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55,635 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CMO Sally Frykman sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $29,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,593,940 shares of company stock worth $56,598,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.94. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

