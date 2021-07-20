Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 980.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,128 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.54.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

