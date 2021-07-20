Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

BNL stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 27.10. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

