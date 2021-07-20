Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 324.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 81,080 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $13,070,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 747,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,405,000 after acquiring an additional 197,318 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $82,160.00. Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $229,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,806,789 shares of company stock valued at $150,227,646. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

