Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $3.80 Million Position in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 409,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Home Point Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,271,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HMPT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Home Point Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.67 million. Analysts forecast that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

