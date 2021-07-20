Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 78,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in API. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Agora by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agora by 2,365.9% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,123 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Agora by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 66,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on API shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Agora has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

API stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of -7.16. Agora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

