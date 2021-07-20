Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDHAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

LDHAU stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

