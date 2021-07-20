Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock Holdings Increased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) by 3,240.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,343 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Seelos Therapeutics were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,585,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

