SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Price Up 8.5%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) shares rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.51. Approximately 1,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 397,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

SEMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEMrush presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $1,578,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $4,764,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $4,526,000. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

