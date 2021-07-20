ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.98. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.16. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $71.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Hovde Group lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $284,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,696. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

