SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Accolade by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 76,403 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Accolade by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,280 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,753,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACCD shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accolade has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

