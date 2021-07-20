SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.