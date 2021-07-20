SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $140.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.60.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $279.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.60 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRMT shares. Stephens increased their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

