SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $187,000 Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.8% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.33.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $175.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

