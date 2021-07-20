SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,019 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,019 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,936,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iRobot by 24.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 251.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 87,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iRobot by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 10,159 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $1,000,051.96. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

