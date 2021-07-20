SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWK opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.23.

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

