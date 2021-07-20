SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHN opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.28. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

SCHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

