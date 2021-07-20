Shadows Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Shadows coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a market cap of $1.69 million and $367,466.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shadows has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00046432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.01 or 0.00737367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,050,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

