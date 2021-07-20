Shivom One Day Trading Volume Hits $69.00 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Shivom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00046334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.64 or 0.00737247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Shivom Coin Profile

Shivom is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

