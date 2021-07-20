Short Interest in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Declines By 27.5%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the June 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other 89bio news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 15,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 216,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,586 and sold 21,850 shares valued at $430,020. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 26,486 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. 44,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,991. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $347.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64. 89bio has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

