Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Decreases By 32.5%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,364,100 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 3,504,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23,641.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

