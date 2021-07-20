Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Expands By 44.4%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ANPDY stock opened at $589.47 on Tuesday. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $615.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $3.3492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

