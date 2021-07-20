Short Interest in Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Declines By 29.3%

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFHIF opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Atlas Financial has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47.

Get Atlas Financial alerts:

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc, engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.