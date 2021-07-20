Short Interest in Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) Expands By 37.1%

Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AVSR opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Avistar Communications has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19.

About Avistar Communications

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go.

