Short Interest in Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Rises By 42.9%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 771.0 days.

Shares of BADFF stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.37. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $36.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

