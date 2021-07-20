Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Rises By 20.0%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY remained flat at $$40.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKHYY. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

