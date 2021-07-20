Short Interest in Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Increases By 39.4%

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 604,300 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 433,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 120.9 days.

Basic-Fit stock opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.16. Basic-Fit has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $47.15.

About Basic-Fit

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 905 fitness clubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

