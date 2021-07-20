Short Interest in Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Increases By 39.4%

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 604,300 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 433,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 120.9 days.
Basic-Fit stock opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.16. Basic-Fit has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $47.15.
About Basic-Fit
