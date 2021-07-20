Short Interest in BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) Drops By 25.0%

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS:BICX opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. BioCorRx has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $25.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.41.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

