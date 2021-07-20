Short Interest in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Decreases By 40.2%

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the June 15th total of 421,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

CPK traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.50. The company had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,345. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $124.94.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPK shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,628,000 after purchasing an additional 124,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,397,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

