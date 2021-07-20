Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Drops By 25.0%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE CNF remained flat at $$3.25 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 726.28, a quick ratio of 726.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25. CNFinance has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. CNFinance had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNFinance will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in CNFinance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CNFinance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNFinance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in CNFinance by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 485,935 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in CNFinance by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 594,225 shares during the period. 3.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

