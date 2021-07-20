Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Rises By 43.3%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the June 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,935,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,216,000 after purchasing an additional 139,530 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 29,716 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 276,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 205,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

