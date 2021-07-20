Short Interest in Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Drops By 36.6%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 62,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,645. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.