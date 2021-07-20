Short Interest in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Declines By 25.0%

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Glen Burnie Bancorp stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $13.01.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 13.90%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

