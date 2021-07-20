Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Rises By 32.3%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GBOOY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. raised shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of GBOOY stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $36.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.7959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.67%.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Bank, Long-term Savings, Brokerage, and SOFOM and Other Finance Companies. The Consolidated Bank segment includes a range of products and services including retail and wholesale banking.

