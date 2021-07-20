Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Grows By 21.7%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 838,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.72. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.1084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 201.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

