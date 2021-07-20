Short Interest in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Declines By 34.8%

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HZNP. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.42.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,001 shares of company stock worth $16,615,912 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $3,682,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,169,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,534,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $52,303,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,475. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.87.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

