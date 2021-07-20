Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Expands By 33.8%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000.

