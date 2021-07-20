Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Drops By 28.9%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:HEWG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 28,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,657. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $33.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

