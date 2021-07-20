Short Interest in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Drops By 27.0%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700,700 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the June 15th total of 960,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Kamada stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,956. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $240.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.02. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 312.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 656,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 5,859.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 390,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 1,276,250.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 153,150 shares in the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

