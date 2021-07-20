Short Interest in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Declines By 27.7%

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 232,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.75. 117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,576. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington purchased 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

