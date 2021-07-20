Short Interest in Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Decreases By 36.9%

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MCURF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,893. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33. Mind Cure Health has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.86.

About Mind Cure Health

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

