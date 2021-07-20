Short Interest in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Declines By 27.8%

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 461,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $53,525.00. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 49.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 195,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYE stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.55. 136,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $741.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.25. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

