Short Interest in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Grows By 33.1%

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the June 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

PMBC opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.96. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 7,500 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $63,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,743.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $626,958.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,008.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMBC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,444,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 331,991 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

