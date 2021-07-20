Short Interest in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Grows By 23.4%

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

PGRE stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.48. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $11.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 898,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 553,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

